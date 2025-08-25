Stellantis Adjusts Operations Amidst Market Challenges in Italy

Automaker Stellantis has entered into a new agreement with unions to reduce working hours for more than 1,800 employees at its Termoli facility in southern Italy. The decision comes in response to a challenging market environment and U.S. tariffs impacting operations.

The Uilm union, involved in the agreement, pointed towards tariffs imposed by the United States as a contributing factor. This arrangement, effective from September 1 for a 12-month duration, permits Stellantis to furlough Termoli workers for up to 80% of their contractual hours. It succeeds a prior scheme that impacted approximately 900 workers.

A Stellantis spokesperson confirmed the agreement's signing but offered no further specifics. The Termoli plant, producing petrol engines, faces uncertainty due to a weakened auto market, especially in Europe, and delayed new model introductions. Stellantis plans to produce dual-clutch transmissions for hybrid vehicles at Termoli next year; however, previous plans for an electric vehicle battery hub have been paused.

