Nvidia and AI Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs
The S&P 500 reached a record high, buoyed by technology stocks ahead of Nvidia's quarterly results. Concerns about high AI-related valuations persist, but enthusiasm remains strong. Investors watch developments including Nvidia's China business, potential U.S. interest-rate cuts, and moves by former President Trump affecting the Federal Reserve.
The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Wednesday, led by investor anticipation of Nvidia's quarterly results. Nvidia, valued as a key supplier of AI processors, is crucial to the index. As AI-related companies soar, the high valuations raise some concerns among investors.
Nvidia's role in the S&P 500 is highlighted by its potential to dominate a double-digit percentage of the index. The financial outcomes and implications of the Sino-U.S. trade issues, along with a recent revenue-sharing deal with the U.S. government, are under scrutiny.
While AI enthusiasm persists, factors such as potential U.S. interest-rate adjustments and former President Trump's move against Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook remain crucial. The market showed mixed reactions with tech stocks and narrow volume trades.
