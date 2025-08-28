Left Menu

Nvidia and AI Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs

The S&P 500 reached a record high, buoyed by technology stocks ahead of Nvidia's quarterly results. Concerns about high AI-related valuations persist, but enthusiasm remains strong. Investors watch developments including Nvidia's China business, potential U.S. interest-rate cuts, and moves by former President Trump affecting the Federal Reserve.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Wednesday, led by investor anticipation of Nvidia's quarterly results. Nvidia, valued as a key supplier of AI processors, is crucial to the index. As AI-related companies soar, the high valuations raise some concerns among investors.

Nvidia's role in the S&P 500 is highlighted by its potential to dominate a double-digit percentage of the index. The financial outcomes and implications of the Sino-U.S. trade issues, along with a recent revenue-sharing deal with the U.S. government, are under scrutiny.

While AI enthusiasm persists, factors such as potential U.S. interest-rate adjustments and former President Trump's move against Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook remain crucial. The market showed mixed reactions with tech stocks and narrow volume trades.

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

