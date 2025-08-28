Nvidia and AI Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Wednesday, led by investor anticipation of Nvidia's quarterly results. Nvidia, valued as a key supplier of AI processors, is crucial to the index. As AI-related companies soar, the high valuations raise some concerns among investors.

Nvidia's role in the S&P 500 is highlighted by its potential to dominate a double-digit percentage of the index. The financial outcomes and implications of the Sino-U.S. trade issues, along with a recent revenue-sharing deal with the U.S. government, are under scrutiny.

While AI enthusiasm persists, factors such as potential U.S. interest-rate adjustments and former President Trump's move against Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook remain crucial. The market showed mixed reactions with tech stocks and narrow volume trades.