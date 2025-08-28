Thrilling Battles Unfold at the US Open Day Five

On day five of the US Open at Flushing Meadows, Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-4 to secure a third-round encounter with Maria Sakkari.

As play commenced amid partly cloudy skies in New York, with temperatures around 23°C, tennis enthusiasts were treated to remarkable performances on the court.

The day was marked by thrilling victories, including Carlos Alcaraz's commanding win and a fine imposed on Daniil Medvedev for his antics, as well as Emma Raducanu's impressive victory and Jack Draper's withdrawal due to injury.

