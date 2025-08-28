Left Menu

Thrilling Battles Unfold at the US Open Day Five

Day five of the US Open at Flushing Meadows featured Beatriz Haddad Maia's victory setting up a clash with Maria Sakkari, while Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, and others faced tough opponents. Highlights included compelling victories, surprising fines, and unexpected withdrawals, with more exciting matches lined up.

On day five of the US Open at Flushing Meadows, Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-4 to secure a third-round encounter with Maria Sakkari.

As play commenced amid partly cloudy skies in New York, with temperatures around 23°C, tennis enthusiasts were treated to remarkable performances on the court.

The day was marked by thrilling victories, including Carlos Alcaraz's commanding win and a fine imposed on Daniil Medvedev for his antics, as well as Emma Raducanu's impressive victory and Jack Draper's withdrawal due to injury.

