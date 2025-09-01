Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

The ninth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows began under clear skies with a pleasant temperature of 23 degrees Celsius. Fans eagerly awaited a series of thrilling matches featuring prominent tennis stars.

A highly anticipated rematch between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka in the women's singles drew significant attention. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka outperformed Cristina Bucsa to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. In men's singles, Novak Djokovic made history with a commanding performance.

Caroline Garcia and Pegula kept the American fans cheering with victories, while Jannik Sinner prepared for his match against Alexander Bublik. The day wrapped up with exciting matches at Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums, promising more action in the upcoming rounds.