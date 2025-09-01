Left Menu

Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

The ninth day of the U.S. Open featured exciting matches under clear skies in New York. Highlights included a 'deja vu' match between Gauff and Osaka, Sabalenka advancing to the quarter-finals, and Djokovic making Grand Slam history. Players like Alcaraz, Krejcikova, and Pegula also made headlines.

Updated: 01-09-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ninth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows began under clear skies with a pleasant temperature of 23 degrees Celsius. Fans eagerly awaited a series of thrilling matches featuring prominent tennis stars.

A highly anticipated rematch between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka in the women's singles drew significant attention. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka outperformed Cristina Bucsa to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. In men's singles, Novak Djokovic made history with a commanding performance.

Caroline Garcia and Pegula kept the American fans cheering with victories, while Jannik Sinner prepared for his match against Alexander Bublik. The day wrapped up with exciting matches at Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums, promising more action in the upcoming rounds.

Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

Deluge in Haryana: Authorities Brace for More Rainfall

