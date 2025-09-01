Left Menu

Rise of the Humanoids: From Space to Your Home

At the International Humanoid Olympiad in Greece, experts discussed the future of humanoid robots. Despite advances in AI, humanoids remain far from everyday tasks like house chores. Collaboration and real-world training are essential for progress, as showcased through efforts in prosthetics and biological computing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ancientolympia | Updated: 01-09-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:02 IST
Rise of the Humanoids: From Space to Your Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the center of Ancient Olympia, a spirited debate emerged among creators and futurologists over when humanoid robots will surpass their current limitations and tackle everyday household tasks. The International Humanoid Olympiad provided a platform for experts to explore the rapidly advancing field.

While artificial intelligence has made significant strides, humanoid robots lag significantly behind, particularly in performing house chores. According to Greek academic Minas Liarokapis, these robots are more likely to reach outer space before seamlessly integrating into our homes.

The challenge lies in the lack of training material, noted Ken Goldberg of UC Berkeley, urging for a merge of traditional engineering with real-world experiences. Innovative companies are already investing billions, believing collaboration among developers and major manufacturers as essential to progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown at the U.S. Open: Djokovic and Sabalenka Gear Up for Quarterfinals

Showdown at the U.S. Open: Djokovic and Sabalenka Gear Up for Quarterfinals

 Global
2
High Court Shines Light on Women's Safety in Gyms

High Court Shines Light on Women's Safety in Gyms

 India
3
Revamping Aviation Security: A New Era for Air Cargo Operations

Revamping Aviation Security: A New Era for Air Cargo Operations

 India
4
Tense Showdowns and Stellar Performances: U.S. Open Quarter-Finals Unfold

Tense Showdowns and Stellar Performances: U.S. Open Quarter-Finals Unfold

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025