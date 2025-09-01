Rise of the Humanoids: From Space to Your Home

At the center of Ancient Olympia, a spirited debate emerged among creators and futurologists over when humanoid robots will surpass their current limitations and tackle everyday household tasks. The International Humanoid Olympiad provided a platform for experts to explore the rapidly advancing field.

While artificial intelligence has made significant strides, humanoid robots lag significantly behind, particularly in performing house chores. According to Greek academic Minas Liarokapis, these robots are more likely to reach outer space before seamlessly integrating into our homes.

The challenge lies in the lack of training material, noted Ken Goldberg of UC Berkeley, urging for a merge of traditional engineering with real-world experiences. Innovative companies are already investing billions, believing collaboration among developers and major manufacturers as essential to progress.

