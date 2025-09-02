Left Menu

U.S. Stock Futures Dip Ahead of Economic Data Release

After the Labor Day break, U.S. stock index futures dropped as investors awaited key economic data expected to influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. The August nonfarm payrolls report, crucial for market predictions, is set to be released Friday amidst expectations of an interest rate cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:58 IST
U.S. Stock Futures Dip Ahead of Economic Data Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures declined after the Labor Day holiday, as investors prepared for significant economic data expected later this week, potentially shaping the Federal Reserve's monetary policy approach.

The focus is on the August nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday, following key private payrolls and job openings data. Markets anticipate a 90% likelihood of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting, as indicated by the CME Group's FedWatch tool. This dovish sentiment follows July's weak job report.

Investors remain cautious, particularly with September traditionally witnessing market downturns, compounded by ongoing uncertainties in AI-driven trading and mixed quarterly earnings reports from AI-linked companies. Meanwhile, gold miners saw gains in premarket trading, with U.S.-listed shares of Harmony Gold, Kinross Gold, and Newmont rising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for getting registered in voter lists from two constituencies.

Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for gettin...

 India
2
Yogi Government Launches Transparency-Focused Outsourcing Reforms in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Government Launches Transparency-Focused Outsourcing Reforms in Uttar P...

 India
3
Gurugram Drenched: Chaos Amid Deluge

Gurugram Drenched: Chaos Amid Deluge

 India
4
eDreams Takes Stand Against Illegal Listings in Israeli Settlements

eDreams Takes Stand Against Illegal Listings in Israeli Settlements

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025