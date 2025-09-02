Left Menu

Kraft Heinz to Divide into Two Focused Entities for Growth

Kraft Heinz is set to split into two independent companies to enhance profitability and shareholder value. Miguel Patricio will become Executive Chair while Carlos Abrams-Rivera will lead the North American Grocery Co. The separation is expected by the second half of 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:14 IST
The Kraft Heinz Company has unveiled strategic plans to split into two separate entities aimed at accelerating profitable growth and enhancing shareholder value. This significant move involves creating two companies: the 'Global Taste Elevation Co.' and the 'North American Grocery Co.'

Key leadership roles have been announced: Miguel Patricio will serve as the Executive Chair of the Board, and Carlos Abrams-Rivera has been appointed as the CEO of the North American Grocery Co. The current dividend levels are expected to be maintained as part of this transition.

The company expects the organizational division to be completed by the second half of 2026. Furthermore, the separation could lead to as much as $300 million in dis-synergies, overseen by a specialized committee led by John Cahill.

