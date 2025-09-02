Kraft Heinz to Divide into Two Focused Entities for Growth

The Kraft Heinz Company has unveiled strategic plans to split into two separate entities aimed at accelerating profitable growth and enhancing shareholder value. This significant move involves creating two companies: the 'Global Taste Elevation Co.' and the 'North American Grocery Co.'

Key leadership roles have been announced: Miguel Patricio will serve as the Executive Chair of the Board, and Carlos Abrams-Rivera has been appointed as the CEO of the North American Grocery Co. The current dividend levels are expected to be maintained as part of this transition.

The company expects the organizational division to be completed by the second half of 2026. Furthermore, the separation could lead to as much as $300 million in dis-synergies, overseen by a specialized committee led by John Cahill.

(With inputs from agencies.)