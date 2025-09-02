AI Revolution in Drug Testing: Cutting Costs and Timelines

In an ambitious shift that echoes the FDA's future vision, drug developers are embracing artificial intelligence for faster, cheaper drug discovery and testing. This strategy not only promises to significantly reduce costs and timelines but also aligns with a global push to minimize animal testing.

Industry frontrunners, including Certara and Schrodinger, are leveraging AI to predict the behavior of experimental drugs. These breakthroughs aim to halve the traditionally lengthy processes, bringing medicines to market faster and at lower prices, as evidenced by Recursion Pharmaceuticals' recent progress in cancer drug development.

Although the transition is promising, experts caution that completely replacing animal testing remains a distant goal. However, with the FDA's roadmap emphasizing human-based models and AI's potential, the drug development sector is steering towards a more efficient, humane future.

(With inputs from agencies.)