Tredence Shines as a Leader in Data and AI Services 2025

Tredence, a global data science and AI company, has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Data and AI Services Specialists – North America PEAK Matrix 2025. The recognition highlights Tredence's design thinking, technical expertise in AI, and strong industry partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tredence, a leading global provider of data science and AI solutions, has achieved recognition as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's Data and AI Services Specialists – North America PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. This prestigious accolade underscores Tredence's robust design thinking, technical prowess, and strategic alliances.

The Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is renowned for its thorough, data-driven analysis of service providers across sectors. Tredence excelled among 32 evaluated companies, standing out for its innovative approach to closing AI service gaps through targeted investments.

Emphasizing its strong domain expertise, Tredence continues to expand its AI capabilities, ushering partners such as Databricks, AWS, and Microsoft into more advanced AI transformation programs. With its Agents-as-a-Service capability, Tredence facilitates cross-functional collaboration and workflow automation, addressing complex business challenges amid an AI-focused marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

