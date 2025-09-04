Left Menu

KAN Infocom: Pioneering AI-Driven Digital Transformation

KAN Infocom played a pivotal role in the 2nd Edition Data Analytics & AI Show 2025 as the Presenting Partner, fostering critical discussions on AI and analytics. The event highlighted actionable insights and showcased KAN Infocom's expertise in transforming data into strategic advantages for businesses across various industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a world increasingly driven by data, KAN Infocom has established itself as a pioneering force in digital transformation. At the 2nd Edition Data Analytics & AI Show 2025, the company was not just a sponsor but a catalyst for essential discussions on AI and analytics.

With over 60 organizations and 25 industry speakers, the event, led by KAN Infocom, provided valuable insights into leveraging advanced analytics for measurable business growth. Discussions ranged from Generative AI to ethical AI adoption, with KAN Infocom at the forefront of leading enterprises towards real-world applications of these technologies.

Imran Khan from KAN Infocom delivered an impactful presentation on how their AI solutions, powered by Qlik, support real-time data visualization and predictive analytics. As a trusted partner, KAN Infocom continues to pave the way for innovation and collaborative, data-driven growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

