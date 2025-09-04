U.S. Warns Against Recognition of Palestinian State

In a recent statement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged countries to reconsider any intentions of recognizing a Palestinian state, cautioning that such actions could worsen existing problems.

Addressing concerns from Quito, where he met with President Daniel Noboa and his counterpart from Ecuador, Rubio emphasized that recognition was 'not even real' and would complicate the pursuit of a ceasefire.

Rubio refrained from commenting on Israeli discussions surrounding West Bank annexation, stressing that no decisions have been finalized, but highlighted the potential for increased tensions linked to state recognition.