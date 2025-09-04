Left Menu

U.S. Warns Against Recognition of Palestinian State

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio cautioned other countries against recognizing a Palestinian state, warning it could exacerbate tensions and hinder ceasefire efforts. Speaking in Quito, he underscored that such recognition could lead to more complications in Israeli-Palestinian relations without resolving existing issues.

Updated: 04-09-2025 22:49 IST
U.S. Warns Against Recognition of Palestinian State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

In a recent statement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged countries to reconsider any intentions of recognizing a Palestinian state, cautioning that such actions could worsen existing problems.

Addressing concerns from Quito, where he met with President Daniel Noboa and his counterpart from Ecuador, Rubio emphasized that recognition was 'not even real' and would complicate the pursuit of a ceasefire.

Rubio refrained from commenting on Israeli discussions surrounding West Bank annexation, stressing that no decisions have been finalized, but highlighted the potential for increased tensions linked to state recognition.

