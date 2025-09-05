Trianz Achieves Premier Tier Status in AWS Partner Network

Trianz, a digital transformation firm, has achieved Premier Tier status in the AWS Partner Network, underscoring its proficiency in utilizing AWS platforms to aid customers in efficiently designing, migrating, and managing workloads.

CEO Sri Manchala highlighted this milestone as a testament to Trianz's approach in accelerating enterprise transformations by merging their profound AWS expertise with cutting-edge AI solutions on their Concierto platform.

As a Gold Sponsor at AWS re:Invent 2025, Trianz plans to demonstrate the Concierto platform's capability in facilitating seamless cloud adoption, optimization, and operation, ensuring clients can realize significant value and operational efficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)