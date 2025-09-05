Left Menu

Trianz Achieves Premier Tier Status in AWS Partner Network

Trianz, a company specializing in digital transformation, has earned Premier Tier status in the AWS Partner Network. This recognition highlights Trianz's expertise in designing, building, and managing AWS workloads. It enables clients to transition confidently to cloud-native solutions, enhancing efficiency and value through cutting-edge AI capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santaclara | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:50 IST
Trianz Achieves Premier Tier Status in AWS Partner Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Trianz, a digital transformation firm, has achieved Premier Tier status in the AWS Partner Network, underscoring its proficiency in utilizing AWS platforms to aid customers in efficiently designing, migrating, and managing workloads.

CEO Sri Manchala highlighted this milestone as a testament to Trianz's approach in accelerating enterprise transformations by merging their profound AWS expertise with cutting-edge AI solutions on their Concierto platform.

As a Gold Sponsor at AWS re:Invent 2025, Trianz plans to demonstrate the Concierto platform's capability in facilitating seamless cloud adoption, optimization, and operation, ensuring clients can realize significant value and operational efficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boraj Pond water gushes into localities in Rajasthan's Ajmer after embankment damage

Boraj Pond water gushes into localities in Rajasthan's Ajmer after embankmen...

 India
2
Can only go downhill for me: South Africa's Breetzke reveals why his "special start" worries him

Can only go downhill for me: South Africa's Breetzke reveals why his "specia...

 United Kingdom
3
UPDATE 1-Tech stocks lift European shares after Hexagon-Cadence deal, US jobs data in focus

UPDATE 1-Tech stocks lift European shares after Hexagon-Cadence deal, US job...

 Global
4
German police search for suspect after pupil stabs teacher, Bild reports

German police search for suspect after pupil stabs teacher, Bild reports

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025