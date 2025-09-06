Left Menu

Attorneys General Express Deep Concerns Over AI Chatbot Safety

The attorneys general of California and Delaware have warned OpenAI about safety concerns relating to ChatGPT, especially regarding children and teens. Incidents involving harmful interactions with chatbots have raised alarm. OpenAI is committed to improving safety in collaboration with policymakers, but recent tragedies have triggered regulatory scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-09-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 03:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move highlighting growing concerns over artificial intelligence, attorneys general from California and Delaware have issued a cautionary letter to OpenAI regarding the safety of its ChatGPT chatbot. They emphasize the risks faced by children and teens due to potentially harmful interactions with AI tech.

The officials, Rob Bonta and Kathleen Jennings, have reviewed OpenAI's safety measures and restructuring plans extensively. Their concerns were amplified following distressing incidents, including a tragic suicide linked to chatbot use, prompting calls for stronger safeguards.

OpenAI, originally a nonprofit focused on AI safety, is under pressure to ensure its technologies do not compromise user safety. In response, the company is implementing enhanced parental controls and exploring a shift towards more stringent oversight, as regulators demand proactive transparency in deploying AI solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

