In a move highlighting growing concerns over artificial intelligence, attorneys general from California and Delaware have issued a cautionary letter to OpenAI regarding the safety of its ChatGPT chatbot. They emphasize the risks faced by children and teens due to potentially harmful interactions with AI tech.

The officials, Rob Bonta and Kathleen Jennings, have reviewed OpenAI's safety measures and restructuring plans extensively. Their concerns were amplified following distressing incidents, including a tragic suicide linked to chatbot use, prompting calls for stronger safeguards.

OpenAI, originally a nonprofit focused on AI safety, is under pressure to ensure its technologies do not compromise user safety. In response, the company is implementing enhanced parental controls and exploring a shift towards more stringent oversight, as regulators demand proactive transparency in deploying AI solutions.

