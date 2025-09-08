Revolutionizing Compliance: Socify's AI-Powered SOC 2 Automation

Mumbai, Maharashtra – Socify.ai, the latest innovation by TAC Security, is set to transform the landscape of SOC 2 compliance. Unveiled under the company's ESOF Suite, this AI-powered platform aims to simplify the compliance process for businesses, offering affordable solutions to 10,000 enterprises within the next year.

Key features of Socify include the Audit Vault, which permits auditors to assess controls efficiently, cutting review cycles by up to 40%. With 135+ automated checks across major cloud platforms and 40+ policy templates, Socify slashes costs and eliminates traditional compliance complexities.

Socify's launch underscores TAC Security's strategic expansion into compliance automation, as the company seeks to leverage its position as India's leading cybersecurity firm. By integrating cutting-edge technology with a security-first architecture, Socify stands at the forefront of global compliance innovation, poised to capture a significant share of the burgeoning market.

(With inputs from agencies.)