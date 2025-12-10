The Smart Shield: Revolutionizing Cybersecurity with AI Mastery

IITM Pravartak, in partnership with Simplilearn, has unveiled The Smart Shield: AI-Powered Cybersecurity Mastery Program. As cybercrime evolves with AI, this initiative trains IT professionals to navigate new threats with advanced strategies.

The curriculum includes 70+ labs, expert-led sessions, and real-world case studies, equipping learners with practical skills in offensive and defensive cybersecurity, along with AI-integrated defense tactics. This response is timely, as projections suggest the global AI cybersecurity market will hit $93.75 billion by 2030.

Both institutions emphasize integrating academic rigor with industry demands, enriching professionals' expertise in AI-driven security. The program, open to those with some IT experience, culminates in a certificate validating preparedness for future cyber challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)