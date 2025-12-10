Left Menu

The Smart Shield: Revolutionizing Cybersecurity with AI Mastery

IITM Pravartak and Simplilearn launch The Smart Shield, an AI-Powered Cybersecurity Mastery Program to combat rising cybercrime. Designed for IT professionals, the program features expert-led sessions, 70+ labs, and industry-aligned content. It addresses urgent needs as AI's role in cybersecurity grows, forecasting a $93.75 billion market by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:02 IST
The Smart Shield: Revolutionizing Cybersecurity with AI Mastery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IITM Pravartak, in partnership with Simplilearn, has unveiled The Smart Shield: AI-Powered Cybersecurity Mastery Program. As cybercrime evolves with AI, this initiative trains IT professionals to navigate new threats with advanced strategies.

The curriculum includes 70+ labs, expert-led sessions, and real-world case studies, equipping learners with practical skills in offensive and defensive cybersecurity, along with AI-integrated defense tactics. This response is timely, as projections suggest the global AI cybersecurity market will hit $93.75 billion by 2030.

Both institutions emphasize integrating academic rigor with industry demands, enriching professionals' expertise in AI-driven security. The program, open to those with some IT experience, culminates in a certificate validating preparedness for future cyber challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025