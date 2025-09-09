The Human Edge in AI: Zoho's Vision of Future Workforce Dynamics
Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of AI Research at Zoho Corp, emphasizes the critical role of human reasoning alongside AI's rise. Highlighting evolving job roles and AI integration, he stresses the importance of human skills in critical thinking. Zoho's launch of Zia LLM is a step in the AI-driven competitive global tech landscape.
- Country:
- India
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, the importance of human reasoning and critical thinking remains a cornerstone of future workforce dynamics, according to Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of AI Research at Zoho Corp.
In a world increasingly driven by AI and large language models, or LLMs, Ramamoorthy highlights that while technology advances productivity, human intervention will remain irreplaceable. He notes how job roles are shifting with new skills like prompt engineering gaining prominence, yet the need for human cognitive skills persists.
Zoho has recently introduced its proprietary large language model, Zia LLM, to cater to enterprises. This move underscores the ambition of Indian firms in navigating and innovating their AI ecosystems amidst the global tech race.
ALSO READ
Surveillance State: China's Digital Cage Built with American Technology
Haryana Takes Flight: Pioneering the Drone Technology Revolution
Pakistan's Growing Surveillance: A Chilling Union of Technology and Authority
QCY Sets Sound Strides in India with Wearable Technology Expansion
Putin Calls for Advancement in Russia's Space Technology