The Human Edge in AI: Zoho's Vision of Future Workforce Dynamics

Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of AI Research at Zoho Corp, emphasizes the critical role of human reasoning alongside AI's rise. Highlighting evolving job roles and AI integration, he stresses the importance of human skills in critical thinking. Zoho's launch of Zia LLM is a step in the AI-driven competitive global tech landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, the importance of human reasoning and critical thinking remains a cornerstone of future workforce dynamics, according to Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of AI Research at Zoho Corp.

In a world increasingly driven by AI and large language models, or LLMs, Ramamoorthy highlights that while technology advances productivity, human intervention will remain irreplaceable. He notes how job roles are shifting with new skills like prompt engineering gaining prominence, yet the need for human cognitive skills persists.

Zoho has recently introduced its proprietary large language model, Zia LLM, to cater to enterprises. This move underscores the ambition of Indian firms in navigating and innovating their AI ecosystems amidst the global tech race.

