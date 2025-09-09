Netradyne Elevates Fleet Safety with AI-Driven Innovations

Netradyne, a leader in fleet safety solutions, has launched an AI-driven video platform and a new Driver Monitoring System (DMS) sensor in India. Designed to detect risky behaviors and assess driver fatigue and alertness in real-time, these tools represent a leap forward in road safety technology, according to a company statement released on Tuesday.

The company's advanced road safety systems, the four-camera D-450 and the Driver-Drowsiness detection sensor, align with the evolving standards set by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH). This alignment ensures comprehensive monitoring and analysis of driving conditions to improve the safety performance of fleet operators.

Teja Gudena, EVP-Technology at Netradyne, emphasized the company's commitment to transforming road safety through innovative technology that addresses driver distraction, drowsiness, and other risky behaviors. These forward-looking solutions aim to provide fleet operators with the tools needed to enhance safety protocols effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)