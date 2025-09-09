BAE, Lockheed Pact Redefines Autonomous Air System Development

In a surprising move, BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin have teamed up in a rare collaboration between their research units, Falcon Works and Skunk Works, to advance uncrewed autonomous air systems. This announcement, made at the DSEI arms fair in London, marks a significant step in the hotly contested drone sector.

Dave Holmes of BAE FalconWorks stated that such partnerships are not common in an industry where prime contractors usually work solo, but the duo aims to expedite and economize the development of electronic warfare systems. These modular systems are designed to counter enemy jamming efforts, integrating smoothly with both crewed and uncrewed aircraft.

This move comes at a critical time for Lockheed, following notable program losses and competition in the drone market from cost-efficient startups. Despite past setbacks, both BAE and Lockheed are poised to offer groundbreaking solutions in autonomous warfare technology, a sector rapidly evolving with international implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)