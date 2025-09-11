Hindustan Aeronautics to Deliver Tejas Mk-1A to Indian Air Force
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is set to deliver two Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force next month. The delivery has faced delays due to GE Aerospace's missed deadlines for supplying jet engines. The Indian government has also approved an additional order for 97 more jets.
State-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is scheduled to deliver two Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force next month, sources confirmed on Thursday.
The delivery delay, attributed to engine supply issues from American defense giant GE Aerospace, has kept the Indian Air Force awaiting these crucial jets.
In a strategic move, the government has already approved an additional batch of 97 Tejas fighters, amidst declining numbers in fighter squadrons.
