Hindustan Aeronautics to Deliver Tejas Mk-1A to Indian Air Force

State-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is scheduled to deliver two Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force next month, sources confirmed on Thursday.

The delivery delay, attributed to engine supply issues from American defense giant GE Aerospace, has kept the Indian Air Force awaiting these crucial jets.

In a strategic move, the government has already approved an additional batch of 97 Tejas fighters, amidst declining numbers in fighter squadrons.

