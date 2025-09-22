Maharashtra Pushes Digital Transformation With IT Department Revamp
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to fortify the state's IT department, emphasizing the use of technologies such as AI and Big Data for enhanced citizen services. A new institution will also focus on integrating geospatial technology in planning and decision-making processes.
Maharashtra is set to undergo a digital transformation as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the strengthening of the state's Information Technology department. The move aims to enhance citizen services through the pivotal role of information technology in the General Administration Department.
Chairing a meeting with senior officials, Fadnavis highlighted the importance of bolstering digital access across the state. This strategic step includes leveraging emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and improving cybersecurity measures.
Furthermore, Fadnavis revealed plans for establishing a dedicated institution to promote the use of geospatial technology, which will aid in refining planning and decision-making processes within the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
