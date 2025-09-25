Rising Cyber Threats: Indusface's State of Application Security Report Highlights India's Vulnerabilities

Indusface, a trusted name in the Application Security sector, has published its State of Application Security – India H1 2025 Report, highlighting a dramatic 15% increase in cyberattacks compared to H1 2024. During this period, 4.26 billion attacks were blocked by their AppTrana Web Application and API Protection (WAAP), showcasing a rising intensity of threats targeting Indian businesses.

The report uncovers that APIs have become the latest vulnerable targets, with a staggering 126% year-on-year increase in API attacks. To combat these, Indusface's advanced defenses intercepted over 1.36 billion API intrusions. The study shows that businesses are now the focus of more precise attacks, with 40% admitting their inadequate capabilities to manage the ongoing vulnerabilities.

According to sectoral insights, industries like insurance, manufacturing, and banking have witnessed significant spikes in various types of attacks, emphasizing the need for robust cybersecurity frameworks. Indusface's proactive strategies, incorporating artificial intelligence, have allowed rapid threat neutralization, evidencing their commitment to staying ahead in the cybersecurity domain.

