Exterro FTK Imager Pro: Revolutionizing Digital Forensics

Exterro has launched FTK Imager Pro, enhancing the acclaimed digital forensics tool. It addresses challenges like encrypted endpoints and mobile evidence. The tool offers on-the-fly decryption, advanced iOS collection, and direct live previews, accelerating evidence validation while maintaining the chain of custody, thus expediting case closures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:31 IST
Exterro, a leader in unified data risk management, has released Exterro FTK Imager Pro, an upgraded digital forensics tool essential to investigators worldwide. Trusted by law enforcement and cybersecurity teams, the tool is updated to manage today's challenges like encryption and mobile evidence.

The new FTK Imager Pro offers features such as on-the-fly decryption, iOS advanced logical collection, and direct live data access, all designed to speed up investigations. This enables rapid validation of evidence while preserving the chain of custody, a critical factor in legal proceedings.

Exterro's solutions are not only about speed but also actionable insights. Priced at $499 per user annually, FTK Imager Pro transforms digital forensic examinations, enhancing efficiency for law enforcement, corporate probes, eDiscovery professionals, and cybersecurity teams. This advancement ensures investigators meet forensic challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

