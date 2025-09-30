Left Menu

OpenAI's Sora: The New Frontier in AI Video Creation

OpenAI launches Sora, an AI video app allowing users to create and share videos from copyrighted content. Copyright owners like Disney can opt out. The app includes a 'liveness check' and a feature called Cameo. OpenAI emphasizes fair use in AI training as vital for national security and competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:32 IST
OpenAI's Sora: The New Frontier in AI Video Creation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI is venturing into the realm of AI-generated video content with its latest app, Sora, designed to facilitate the creation and sharing of videos that leverage copyrighted material. This innovation has stirred the pot in Hollywood as copyright holders are given the option to opt out.

Recent discussions between OpenAI and major studios have highlighted divergent views on copyright policy. Notably, Disney has decided against participation. With this development, OpenAI has reiterated its call to classify AI training on copyrighted works under 'fair use' to maintain U.S. competitiveness.

Sora features safeguards like a 'liveness check' to prevent unauthorized use of public figures' likenesses. The Cameo feature allows users to craft AI avatars. As the landscape shifts, industry experts see Sora challenging the strongholds of social media giants like Meta and TikTok.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death: A Controversial Verdict Ignites Tensions

Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death: A Controversial Verdict Ignites Tensions

 Global
2
Protests and Political Pressure Mount Following Karur Stampede Tragedy

Protests and Political Pressure Mount Following Karur Stampede Tragedy

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Historic Women's World Cup Cricket Clash

Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Historic Women's World Cup Cricket Clash

 India
4
Bangladesh's Religious Rights Group Challenges Yunus' Dismissal of Minority Persecution Claims

Bangladesh's Religious Rights Group Challenges Yunus' Dismissal of Minority ...

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025