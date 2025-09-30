OpenAI's Sora: The New Frontier in AI Video Creation

OpenAI is venturing into the realm of AI-generated video content with its latest app, Sora, designed to facilitate the creation and sharing of videos that leverage copyrighted material. This innovation has stirred the pot in Hollywood as copyright holders are given the option to opt out.

Recent discussions between OpenAI and major studios have highlighted divergent views on copyright policy. Notably, Disney has decided against participation. With this development, OpenAI has reiterated its call to classify AI training on copyrighted works under 'fair use' to maintain U.S. competitiveness.

Sora features safeguards like a 'liveness check' to prevent unauthorized use of public figures' likenesses. The Cameo feature allows users to craft AI avatars. As the landscape shifts, industry experts see Sora challenging the strongholds of social media giants like Meta and TikTok.

(With inputs from agencies.)