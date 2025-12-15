Left Menu

Wankhede to host Physical Disability T20 Series from Dec 16 to 18

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 16:34 IST
Wankhede to host Physical Disability T20 Series from Dec 16 to 18
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host a three-match Physical Disability T20 Series between India and India A teams from December 16 to 18, the parent body Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) announced on Monday.

The three-day T20 series aims to promote inclusivity, resilience, and sporting excellence, while highlighting the growing stature of physical disability cricket on the national and international stage.

Unmesh Khanvilkar, General Secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), said: ''Hosting the Physical Disability Cricket Series for the very first time is a proud milestone for MCA — celebrating resilience, redefining ability, and reaffirming that cricket truly belongs to everyone.

''Our President, Mr. Ajinkya Naik, is deeply committed to promoting and celebrating physical disability cricket, and we will continue to extend our full support.'' DCCI General Secretary Ravi Chauhan expressed his excitement, stating: ''DCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to MCA for hosting physical disability cricket. Your commitment to inclusivity and opportunity has strengthened the spirit of the game and empowered our athletes to shine.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025