Capgemini Announces Leadership Transition: Yardi to Retire, Chalke to Take CEO Role

Capgemini on Wednesday revealed a significant shift in its Indian leadership team. Ashwin Yardi will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer by the end of 2025, transitioning to non-executive Chairman of the board on January 1, 2026.

In a strategic move, Sanjay Chalke, who is serving as the Chief Operating Officer, is poised to succeed Yardi as CEO, joining the Group Executive Committee in tandem. This announcement underscores Capgemini's commitment to fostering leadership continuity and operational excellence.

During Yardi's tenure since December 2018, employee strength surged from 105,500 to 180,000, significantly bolstering the company's footprint across its 13 locations in India. As non-executive Chairman, Yardi aims to enhance stakeholder relationships and support Chalke through the leadership transition.