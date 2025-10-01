Left Menu

Capgemini Announces Leadership Transition: Yardi to Retire, Chalke to Take CEO Role

Capgemini announces leadership transition in India, with Ashwin Yardi retiring as CEO after seven years to become non-executive Chairman in 2026. Sanjay Chalke, current COO, will succeed Yardi as CEO. Capgemini India has grown significantly under Yardi's leadership, now employing nearly 180,000 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:15 IST
Capgemini Announces Leadership Transition: Yardi to Retire, Chalke to Take CEO Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Capgemini on Wednesday revealed a significant shift in its Indian leadership team. Ashwin Yardi will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer by the end of 2025, transitioning to non-executive Chairman of the board on January 1, 2026.

In a strategic move, Sanjay Chalke, who is serving as the Chief Operating Officer, is poised to succeed Yardi as CEO, joining the Group Executive Committee in tandem. This announcement underscores Capgemini's commitment to fostering leadership continuity and operational excellence.

During Yardi's tenure since December 2018, employee strength surged from 105,500 to 180,000, significantly bolstering the company's footprint across its 13 locations in India. As non-executive Chairman, Yardi aims to enhance stakeholder relationships and support Chalke through the leadership transition.

TRENDING

1
South Korea's AI Surge: Samsung and SK Hynix Partner with OpenAI

South Korea's AI Surge: Samsung and SK Hynix Partner with OpenAI

 Global
2
Tragic Accident Sparks Highway Blockade in Ballia District

Tragic Accident Sparks Highway Blockade in Ballia District

 India
3
The Transformation of Rs 2000 Notes in India

The Transformation of Rs 2000 Notes in India

 India
4
The Silent Backbone of India's Defence Success

The Silent Backbone of India's Defence Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025