Whatever Congress high command decides, says Karnataka Minister MB Patil on state leadership speculations

Karnataka Minister MB Patil on Thursday addressed the ongoing discussion about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's tenure and stated that the party's high command can decide the future of the state's leadership. Minister MB Patil responded to the issue of full-time CM Siddaramaiah and said, "In our party, the high command is the supreme. Whatever the high command says is final, and that what I said is of no value, even Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, and all told it."

Responding to DK Shivakumar's statement that "power is not permanent, he added, "Today this is here, and tomorrow it will be gone. Power is not permanent, man, life is not permanent". Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in the Congress high command amid speculation about a change in the state's Chief Minister, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

"I have complete faith in the high command. I am confident I will complete my full term as Chief Minister. Whatever happens, the high command will decide everything. The high command's decision is final. I once thought it would be enough if I became an MLA just once. But I have become an MLA, Deputy Chief Minister, and Chief Minister," he said. Furthermore, speaking about his meeting with AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, the Chief Minister said the meeting did not involve any political discussions or a Cabinet reshuffle.

"He was travelling to Delhi via Bengaluru through Mysuru. That's why I met him, that's all. No political discussion took place. I also did not discuss the cabinet reshuffle with him. Regarding the cabinet reshuffle, whenever the high command calls me to Delhi, I will go to Delhi," he stated. The row over the Karnataka Chief Minister's post is an ongoing power struggle within the Congress. The controversy began when the government reached its halfway mark, sparking speculation about a possible leadership change.

Key players include Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara, who is also a prominent Dalit leader. Moreover, on the Ballari incident, in which violence erupted during preparations for the unveiling of the Maharishi Valmiki statue, he stressed that the report has not yet arrived and said he will raise the issue with the Home Minister in Bengaluru regarding the handover of the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

"JD(S) and BJP are doing politics over this issue. An investigation is currently underway. Let the report come; I will speak after that. Today, I will discuss with the Home Minister in Bengaluru about handing the case over to the CID," he added. (ANI)

