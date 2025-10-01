Left Menu

Powering Tomorrow: Schneider Electric and NVIDIA Transform AI Infrastructure

Schneider Electric, partnered with NVIDIA, unveils new AI infrastructure reference designs. These designs aid data centers to expedite AI deployment with seamless OT/IT interoperability, enhance power and cooling management, and offer standardized controls for advanced AI architectures, ensuring reliability and efficiency in high-density computing environments.

Schneider Electric, a leader in digital energy management and automation, collaborates with NVIDIA to launch pioneering AI infrastructure reference designs. This collaboration promises to streamline the deployment process of AI technologies, enabling advantageous interoperability between operational technologies (OT) and information technologies (IT).

The newly developed designs focus on optimizing power management and liquid cooling systems, which are crucial for the operation of complex AI facilities. With a maximum capacity of 142 kW per rack, these designs cater to high-density AI clusters, allowing data centers to integrate the advanced NVIDIA Grace Blackwell systems seamlessly.

This venture redefines data center architectures by providing fully validated blueprints designed to optimize performance, reliability, and efficiency. Schneider Electric's cutting-edge designs, in partnership with NVIDIA, are set to meet the growing demands of AI infrastructure, paving the way for sustainable and future-ready data center operations worldwide.

