R Systems Crowned Leader in Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix for Software Product Engineering

R Systems International Limited, a Blackstone-supported global leader in digital product engineering, has received recognition as a Leader in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

This acknowledgment underscores R Systems' commitment to delivering innovative, AI-focused solutions to mid-market enterprises, highlighting its extensive use of OptimaAI and strategic partnerships with noted hyperscalers.

R Systems' prowess is further cemented by its strong project management, flexible pricing, and adaptive strategies that cater to a diversified client base across North America, Europe, and APAC, covering industries like BFSI, telecom, and healthcare.