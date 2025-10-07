Left Menu

R Systems Crowned Leader in Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix for Software Product Engineering

R Systems International Limited, a Blackstone portfolio company, is recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. The acknowledgment highlights R Systems' AI-centric approach and comprehensive software engineering services. Collaborations with hyperscalers and advanced AI tools like OptimaAI enhance its industry impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

R Systems International Limited, a Blackstone-supported global leader in digital product engineering, has received recognition as a Leader in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

This acknowledgment underscores R Systems' commitment to delivering innovative, AI-focused solutions to mid-market enterprises, highlighting its extensive use of OptimaAI and strategic partnerships with noted hyperscalers.

R Systems' prowess is further cemented by its strong project management, flexible pricing, and adaptive strategies that cater to a diversified client base across North America, Europe, and APAC, covering industries like BFSI, telecom, and healthcare.

