OnceMore.io: The Fastest Growing Entertainment Platform

OnceMore.io, an AI-powered entertainment platform, has broken records by reaching 1 million users in 42 hours. Designed for more meaningful fan interactions, the platform offers exclusive digital experiences. Founded by Akash Mamidi, it aims to revolutionize entertainment with its innovative approach and support from venture partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:22 IST
OnceMore.io has swiftly made a mark in the tech world, becoming the fastest independent platform to hit one million users in just 42 hours, outpacing platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

By leveraging AI, OnceMore.io offers dynamic fan interactions, allowing them to engage with entertainment ranging from movies to sports teams in unprecedented ways.

Founder Akash Mamidi aims to build a platform that satisfies fans' desire for deeper experiences. Supported by prominent venture partners, OnceMore.io is set to expand its groundbreaking digital interactions globally.

