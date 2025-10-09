TCS Strengthens Global Salesforce Capabilities with ListEngage Acquisition

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a prominent IT services firm, announced its acquisition of US-based ListEngage for USD 72.80 million, approximately Rs 646 crore.

ListEngage, headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, is well-regarded as a comprehensive Salesforce partner, offering specialized services in marketing cloud, CRM, data cloud, Agentforce, and AI advisory services for enterprises.

Through this acquisition, TCS will bolster its Enterprise Solutions unit in the US with an addition of more than 100 professionals. This move is aimed at enhancing TCS's global Salesforce capabilities, particularly in AI advisory and advanced marketing solutions, a sentiment echoed by TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian.

Meanwhile, TCS reported an increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 12,075 crore for Q2 FY26, despite facing a sequential profit decline of 5.3%. TCS also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share.