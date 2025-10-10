EU Commission Intensifies Scrutiny on Tech Giants for Child Safety

The European Commission has initiated a thorough review of safeguards for minors implemented by Snapchat, YouTube, the Apple App Store, and Google Play, as part of the regulatory framework established by the Digital Services Act (DSA).

On Friday, the Commission demanded these companies disclose their age verification measures and strategies to prevent minors from accessing illegal products and harmful content, including drugs and material promoting eating disorders. EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen stressed the importance of this investigation, emphasizing collaboration with national authorities to evaluate the platforms' current child protection protocols.

The DSA represents a landmark legislation for the EU, aiming to compel online firms to address illegal and harmful material more effectively on their platforms.