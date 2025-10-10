Left Menu

EU Commission Intensifies Scrutiny on Tech Giants for Child Safety

The European Commission is examining major tech platforms like Snapchat and YouTube under the Digital Services Act to ensure adequate safeguards for minors. It seeks details on age verification systems and the prevention of minors' access to illegal and harmful content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:36 IST
EU Commission Intensifies Scrutiny on Tech Giants for Child Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has initiated a thorough review of safeguards for minors implemented by Snapchat, YouTube, the Apple App Store, and Google Play, as part of the regulatory framework established by the Digital Services Act (DSA).

On Friday, the Commission demanded these companies disclose their age verification measures and strategies to prevent minors from accessing illegal products and harmful content, including drugs and material promoting eating disorders. EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen stressed the importance of this investigation, emphasizing collaboration with national authorities to evaluate the platforms' current child protection protocols.

The DSA represents a landmark legislation for the EU, aiming to compel online firms to address illegal and harmful material more effectively on their platforms.

TRENDING

1
Capacit'e Infraprojects Bags Rs 542.37 Crore IIT Bombay Fast Track Building Contract

Capacit'e Infraprojects Bags Rs 542.37 Crore IIT Bombay Fast Track Building ...

 India
2
SBI Transforms MSME Lending with Revolutionary Digital Loan Solutions

SBI Transforms MSME Lending with Revolutionary Digital Loan Solutions

 India
3
BMW's Accelerating Growth: GST Cuts and Festive Surge Fuel Record Sales

BMW's Accelerating Growth: GST Cuts and Festive Surge Fuel Record Sales

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes After Domestic Dispute in Uttar Pradesh

Tragedy Strikes After Domestic Dispute in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025