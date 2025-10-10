In a remarkable display of footballing prowess, Brazil triumphed over South Korea with a resounding 5-0 win in a friendly match, held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. Estevao and Rodrygo each scored twice, underlining Brazil's attacking capabilities.

The game also highlighted the strategic acumen of Brazilian manager Carlo Ancelotti, who took over in May. His commitment to attacking football and adaptability was evident, as Brazil's forwards executed his tactical vision seamlessly, proving overwhelming for their South Korean counterparts.

With the World Cup in North America approaching, Ancelotti's Brazil seems set to be a formidable force. Their tactical approach, which combines high-pressing and flawless transitions, has instilled confidence, earning three wins out of five under the Italian manager's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)