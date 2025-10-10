Left Menu

India and UK's Joint Leap into Digital Connectivity

India and the UK have forged a strategic partnership to advance digital connectivity, pledging a joint investment of 24 million pounds. The India-UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre will focus on telecommunication, cybersecurity, and AI, enhancing both nations' digital transformation efforts over the next four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:02 IST
India and UK's Joint Leap into Digital Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development at the India Mobile Congress 2025, India and the UK signed a strategic partnership designed to revolutionize digital connectivity. The collaboration involves a substantial investment of 24 million pounds, approximately Rs 282 crore, over the next four years.

The agreement, sealed between the UK's Department of Science, Innovation and Technology and the Indian Department of Telecom, marks the establishment of the India-UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre. The centre aims to bolster innovation by uniting top innovators, researchers, and telecom businesses from both countries.

Key areas of focus for the new centre include telecommunications, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. This initiative promises to enhance India's notable digital transformation and tackle present and future connectivity challenges. As a symbol of commitment, the centre will serve as a living bridge between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Explosion Rocks Tennessee Munitions Plant

Tragic Explosion Rocks Tennessee Munitions Plant

 Global
2
Greater Bengaluru Authority: A New Chapter in Urban Governance

Greater Bengaluru Authority: A New Chapter in Urban Governance

 India
3
Geert Wilders Halts Campaign Over Security Concerns

Geert Wilders Halts Campaign Over Security Concerns

 Global
4
Palestinians Return Home as Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope

Palestinians Return Home as Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025