India and UK's Joint Leap into Digital Connectivity

In a landmark development at the India Mobile Congress 2025, India and the UK signed a strategic partnership designed to revolutionize digital connectivity. The collaboration involves a substantial investment of 24 million pounds, approximately Rs 282 crore, over the next four years.

The agreement, sealed between the UK's Department of Science, Innovation and Technology and the Indian Department of Telecom, marks the establishment of the India-UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre. The centre aims to bolster innovation by uniting top innovators, researchers, and telecom businesses from both countries.

Key areas of focus for the new centre include telecommunications, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. This initiative promises to enhance India's notable digital transformation and tackle present and future connectivity challenges. As a symbol of commitment, the centre will serve as a living bridge between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)