EU Scrutinizes Digital Safeguards for Minors

The European Commission is examining Snapchat, YouTube, Apple's App Store, and Google Play's safeguards for minors under the Digital Services Act. This involves reviewing age verification systems and how these platforms prevent minors from accessing illegal and harmful content. Companies like Google assert they have robust parental controls.

The European Commission is placing a magnifying glass on Snapchat, YouTube, the Apple App Store, and Google Play, assessing their measures to protect minors in accordance with the Digital Services Act (DSA).

EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen highlighted a focused effort on age verification systems and preventing children's access to illegal products like drugs and vapes or harmful content, including promotion of eating disorders. The ongoing investigation, in collaboration with member states, aims to evaluate the existing protective measures.

Google's response underlines its existing parental controls and commitment to age-appropriate experiences, engaging continuously with the Commission to strengthen these protections. The DSA remains a pivotal EU law aimed at curtailing illegal and harmful digital content.

