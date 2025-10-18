IMF chief says developing countries realize they need to move fast with AI

Developing countries recognize that they need to move fast and expand their electricity infrastructure to be able to leapfrog with artificial intelligence, much as they did with mobile payments in the digital area, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

Georgieva told reporters AI offered great opportunities to boost growth and productivity, but developing countries risked being left behind unless they pursued a systematic approach.

