IMF chief says developing countries realize they need to move fast with AI

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 00:32 IST
IMF chief says developing countries realize they need to move fast with AI
Developing countries recognize that they need to move fast and expand their electricity infrastructure to be able to leapfrog with artificial intelligence, much as they did with mobile payments in the digital area, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

Georgieva told reporters AI offered great opportunities to boost growth and productivity, but developing countries risked being left behind unless they pursued a systematic approach.

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

