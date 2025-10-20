Cloud Chaos: AWS Outage Sends Shockwaves Worldwide

Amazon's AWS cloud services unit experienced a significant outage on Monday, disrupting thousands of websites and leading to global app interruptions, notably affecting Snapchat and Reddit. This marks one of the biggest internet disruptions since last year's CrowdStrike issue impacted essential infrastructures like hospitals and banks.

As AWS attempted recovery after more than nine hours of disruptions, some applications started slowly coming back online. However, AWS acknowledged persistent issues with several services, particularly citing an internal subsystem within its Lambda computing service as a root cause.

The outage underscored the dependency of businesses and daily operations on AWS's robust yet fragile infrastructure. The failure reportedly originated from the EC2 internal network at AWS's US-EAST-1 location, impacting countless companies that rely on its cloud infrastructure.