Left Menu

Cloud Chaos: AWS Outage Sends Shockwaves Worldwide

Amazon's AWS faced a major outage, disrupting global websites and services, including Snapchat and Reddit. The incident highlighted the world's reliance on cloud services and fragile infrastructure. AWS worked to resolve the issue from an internal EC2 network problem, impacting numerous businesses and individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 23:14 IST
Cloud Chaos: AWS Outage Sends Shockwaves Worldwide

Amazon's AWS cloud services unit experienced a significant outage on Monday, disrupting thousands of websites and leading to global app interruptions, notably affecting Snapchat and Reddit. This marks one of the biggest internet disruptions since last year's CrowdStrike issue impacted essential infrastructures like hospitals and banks.

As AWS attempted recovery after more than nine hours of disruptions, some applications started slowly coming back online. However, AWS acknowledged persistent issues with several services, particularly citing an internal subsystem within its Lambda computing service as a root cause.

The outage underscored the dependency of businesses and daily operations on AWS's robust yet fragile infrastructure. The failure reportedly originated from the EC2 internal network at AWS's US-EAST-1 location, impacting countless companies that rely on its cloud infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025