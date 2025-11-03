Chinese Soybean Importers Turn to Brazilian Supply Amid Trade Deal Hopes

In recent days, Chinese soybean importers have intensified their purchases of Brazilian shipments, responding to easing South American prices and optimism around a Beijing-Washington trade agreement that could reignite U.S. oilseed sales to China.

Sources reveal that 10 Brazilian cargoes have been booked for December shipment and another 10 between March and July, driven by competitive pricing compared to U.S. options.

"Brazil offers a more economical choice than the U.S. Gulf, and buyers are seizing this moment to secure their purchases," remarked a trader from an international firm managing oilseed processing in China. "There's been a noticeable uptick in demand for Brazilian soybeans starting last week," they added.

