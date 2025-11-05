Left Menu

India's AI Innovation: Balancing Progress and Regulation

The Indian government prioritizes innovation in AI over immediate regulation, as outlined by IT Secretary S Krishnan. A new report recommends a strategic approach focusing on trust, fairness, and transparency. While fostering AI advancement, the government pledges to protect citizens from potential AI-related risks.

The Indian government is prioritizing innovation within the artificial intelligence sector over immediate regulatory measures, according to IT Secretary S Krishnan. Speaking on Wednesday, he emphasized the government's aim to leverage AI to maximize public benefit while ensuring readiness to introduce regulations if necessary.

Released alongside the IndiaAI governance guidelines report, submitted by a sub-committee of the IndiaAI Mission, the document outlines principles such as trust, fairness, and accountability, highlighting a strategic focus on human-centric AI development. The panel also suggests expanding AI infrastructure and establishing governance institutions.

Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Sood urged ministries and industries to collaborate on AI safeguards and innovations, while Additional Secretary Abhishek Singh noted that the recommendations were formed after extensive public consultations, involving over 650 comments. The government remains committed to facilitating innovation while addressing potential risks.

