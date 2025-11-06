FPT Revolutionizes AI Development with AI Notebook Launch

FPT Corporation, a frontrunner in global technology, has announced the launch of AI Notebook, a cutting-edge JupyterLab service that aims to transform AI development. By leveraging NVIDIA's accelerated computing capabilities, AI Notebook offers a cloud-based workspace that enhances productivity and security for developers and researchers.

The introduction of AI Notebook addresses the growing demand for rapid AI experimentation and efficient model development. This innovative service eliminates the typical deployment challenges associated with Jupyter Notebook, providing a ready-to-use development environment optimized for high-performance GPU options. This advancement allows developers, data scientists, and students to accelerate research cycles and deliver faster results.

Key features of AI Notebook include a unified environment for coding, interactive model building, and scalable performance options with NVIDIA GPUs. It also offers flexible pay-as-you-go pricing, ensuring cost efficiency, and supports enhanced collaboration through centralized project management. With enterprise-grade security, AI Notebook ensures safe and compliant AI innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)