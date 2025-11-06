Pioneering AQUAIR: Bottled Water from Air Revolutionizes Sustainability

In a groundbreaking development for India's beverage and water sustainability sector, AeroNero Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) technology, has partnered with OI Brewing Co. to launch AQUAIR, the nation's first bottled water produced entirely from air. This innovative initiative aims to revolutionize water sourcing by eliminating the need for groundwater extraction.

The production facility in Pune is set to produce 10,000 liters of water per day, serving both retail consumers and the broader beverage ecosystem. This collaboration involves AeroNero deploying its advanced AWG machines while OI Brewing Co. oversees bottling, branding, and market expansion. AQUAIR's premium water brand stands out for its sustainable and renewable production methods.

Key figures in the initiative highlight its significance in addressing water scarcity and sustainability challenges. Dr. Durga Das of AeroNero Solutions expresses the vision of creating water without exploiting natural resources, while OI Brewing's Aman Talreja emphasizes responsible water sourcing. The partnership aligns with India's Mission LiFE and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, aiming for widespread, sustainable access to water.

