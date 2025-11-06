Google's Ambitious AI Data Hub on Christmas Island: A Strategic Defence Move

Google is set to establish a significant artificial intelligence data centre on Christmas Island, reinforcing its strategic importance for Australia's defense surveillance activities. The tech giant's plans follow a cloud agreement with the Department of Defence earlier this year, sources revealed to Reuters.

Located 350 km south of Indonesia, Christmas Island offers strategic advantages in defense, owing to its monitoring potential of Chinese maritime activities. The island is now part of advanced negotiations between Google and local officials, including leasing land near the airport for the data hub and securing energy through a mining company partnership.

This development follows a recent tabletop war game led by Australian, U.S., and Japanese forces, underscoring the island's defensive role. Subsea cables, considered more reliable than satellite communications, will connect the island to Darwin, enhancing regional military operations and prompting local discussions about the project's community impacts.