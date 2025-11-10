South Korea's Hanwha Ocean welcomes China suspending sanctions for a year
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:16 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean <042660. KS> welcomed on Monday China's suspension of sanctions on its U.S.-linked subsidiaries for a year.
The company also hopes the relationship with its partners in China would develop further with the suspension, a company spokesperson said in a text message.
