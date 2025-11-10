Left Menu

South Korea's Hanwha Ocean welcomes China suspending sanctions for a year

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:16 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean <042660. KS> welcomed on Monday China's suspension of sanctions on its U.S.-linked subsidiaries for a year.

The company also hopes the relationship with its partners in China would develop further with the suspension, a company spokesperson said in a text message.

