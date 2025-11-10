Left Menu

KPIT Technologies: Navigating Profit Slumps and Strategic Growth

KPIT Technologies reported a 17% decrease in net profit for the September quarter, totaling Rs 169.08 crore, compared to Rs 203.7 crore a year ago. Despite this, the company saw a revenue increase and made strategic investments to strengthen its operations, including various acquisitions and employee additions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:47 IST
  • India

KPIT Technologies, a prominent player in the auto industry, announced a 17% drop in net profit for the quarter ending September, registering Rs 169.08 crore, down from Rs 203.7 crore from the same period last year.

Despite the profit slide, the Pune-based company experienced a 7.9% boost in revenue, hitting Rs 1,587.71 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Rs 1,471.41 crore in the year-ago period. Quarter-over-quarter analysis shows a 1.6% profit dip alongside a 3.18% revenue rise.

CEO Kishor Patil highlighted strategic investments that are bolstering KPIT's foundation, including acquisitions like Caresoft Engineering and increased stakes in NDream. The company also reported winning deals worth USD 232 million and added 334 employees, raising its workforce to 12,879.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

