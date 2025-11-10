KPIT Technologies: Navigating Profit Slumps and Strategic Growth

KPIT Technologies, a prominent player in the auto industry, announced a 17% drop in net profit for the quarter ending September, registering Rs 169.08 crore, down from Rs 203.7 crore from the same period last year.

Despite the profit slide, the Pune-based company experienced a 7.9% boost in revenue, hitting Rs 1,587.71 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Rs 1,471.41 crore in the year-ago period. Quarter-over-quarter analysis shows a 1.6% profit dip alongside a 3.18% revenue rise.

CEO Kishor Patil highlighted strategic investments that are bolstering KPIT's foundation, including acquisitions like Caresoft Engineering and increased stakes in NDream. The company also reported winning deals worth USD 232 million and added 334 employees, raising its workforce to 12,879.

