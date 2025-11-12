Left Menu

Goldpac Unveils Innovative Card Solutions at Singapore FinTech Festival 2025

Goldpac showcased advanced card solutions at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025, including integrated management platforms, custom card designs, and streamlined card issuance systems. The event allowed visitors to create personalized cards using state-of-the-art technology, demonstrating Goldpac's commitment to enhancing consumer experience and operational efficiency in the financial industry.

Goldpac, a leader in card solutions, made a significant impact at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025. Visitors to their booth explored cutting-edge tools like an integrated card production management platform and gamified consumer onboarding systems. These innovations cater to the growing demand for personalized consumer experiences while improving efficiency for issuers and personalization bureaus.

Attendees were captivated by Goldpac's array of card effects, which they could personalize and print using on-demand technology. Highlighting this experience were the LED edge cards, which served as memorable souvenirs. Goldpac's display of premium card designs emphasized consumer engagement and brand differentiation through unique materials and features like eco-friendly components and encrusted diamonds.

One of the key offerings was the Integrated Issuance Solution (IIS), a comprehensive platform that integrates with desktop tools for distributed issuance. Leveraging 30 years of expertise, Goldpac's IIS aids in improving production efficiency and reducing costs by automating processes across various stages of card production. Additionally, their portable devices and biometric terminals facilitate self-service consumer journeys, enhancing accessibility across multiple sectors.

