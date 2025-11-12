Karnataka's Quantum Leap: Mapping the Future of Technology

State Minister N S Boseraju has directed the formation of a 'Karnataka Quantum Ecosystem Map,' inspired by Switzerland's 'Swissnex Quantum Map,' to highlight developments in quantum science, research, and enterprise.

The minister announced this initiative during a meeting with Swissnex India's CEO and key figures from the Department of Science and Technology, stressing the importance of mapping institutions, startups, and industries involved in quantum technology in Karnataka.

This follows Boseraju's visit to Switzerland, where important collaborations with ETH Zurich and CERN were explored at the Swissnex Quantum and GESDA conference.

With Bengaluru emerging as India's 'Quantum Startup Capital,' the data-driven map aims to enhance Karnataka's position in the global quantum landscape, further buoyed by the country's first Q-City project.

The proposed 'Karnataka-Swissnex Joint Desk' seeks to foster collaboration between Indian and Swiss institutions, facilitating joint research projects, startup incubation, and shared best practices in emerging technologies.

This strategic collaboration aims to align policy and innovation efforts to ensure both ecosystems thrive globally.