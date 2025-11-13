EU Investigates Google's News Rankings Amidst UK Energy Overhaul

The European Union is gearing up for a new probe into Google's parent company, Alphabet, focusing on how it ranks news publishers on search results. This action comes as Donald Trump considers new tariffs in response to the EU's digital regulations.

Meanwhile, SSE, a prominent UK energy group, has announced a sweeping 33 billion-pound investment plan aimed at upgrading the UK's electricity networks and boosting its renewable energy sector. This initiative includes a significant equity fundraising venture of approximately 2 billion pounds.

In another development, the British government is poised to enhance regulators' authority in imposing fines on companies failing to adhere to cybersecurity mandates. Additionally, financial incentives for purchasing costly bikes through salary schemes may be reduced under a new proposal by Rachel Reeves.

