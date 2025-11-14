Left Menu

Nubank Surpasses Expectations with Robust Q3 Growth

Nu Holdings, operating Nubank, reported a 39% increase in third-quarter net income, driven by Brazilian and Mexican markets, surpassing analyst expectations. Nubank's strategic growth and asset management in these regions bolstered its profitability, with shares rising post-results and a record annualized return on equity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 04:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 04:45 IST
Nubank Surpasses Expectations with Robust Q3 Growth

Nu Holdings, the listed entity managing Nubank, announced a notable increase in its third-quarter net income, fueled by its Brazilian and Mexican operations, exceeding analysts' expectations.

The company's net income rose to $783 million during the July-September period, marking a 39% year-on-year growth on a currency-neutral basis, outperforming the $757 million anticipated by analysts.

Nu Holdings credited its robust performance to scale gains in Brazil and improved credit portfolio management in Mexico, which contributed significantly to its consolidated results. Nubank's revenue increased by 39% to $4.2 billion, with a noteworthy boost in net interest income, despite a slight contraction in net interest margin. The bank's continued growth trajectory signals potential future expansion, including plans to enter the U.S. market.

TRENDING

1
Massive Drone and Missile Attack Rocks Kyiv

Massive Drone and Missile Attack Rocks Kyiv

 Global
2
U.S.-Switzerland Trade Breakthrough: Tariffs Set to Plummet

U.S.-Switzerland Trade Breakthrough: Tariffs Set to Plummet

 Global
3
Law Firm Ordered to Repay Over $1 Million in Legal Battle Over Dam Disaster

Law Firm Ordered to Repay Over $1 Million in Legal Battle Over Dam Disaster

 Global
4
Russian Ship Sighting Stirs U.S. Maritime Security Efforts

Russian Ship Sighting Stirs U.S. Maritime Security Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025