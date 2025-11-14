Safe Return of Shenzhou-20 Astronauts Amidst Space Debris Challenge
Three astronauts from the Shenzhou-20 mission experienced a delay in their return to Earth due to space debris hitting their vessel. They are now scheduled to return on Friday aboard Shenzhou-21, as announced by the China Manned Space Agency. The launch of Shenzhou-22 is planned for the near future.
Three astronauts from the Shenzhou-20 mission were delayed in returning to Earth after their vessel was struck by space debris. The hazards of space travel became apparent with this incident, highlighting the risks involved in such missions.
The China Manned Space Agency confirmed that the astronauts are scheduled to make their return on Friday, utilizing the Shenzhou-21 vessel for a safe journey back to their designated landing site.
Moreover, the agency noted that the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft is set to launch at a suitable time in the future, ensuring continued advancements in China's space exploration efforts.
