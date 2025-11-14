China's Market Woes: Economic Data and Regulatory Shakeup Weigh on Sentiment

China and Hong Kong stock markets faced a downturn on Friday as sentiment soured following an overnight tumble on Wall Street. Contributing to investor anxiety was news of uncertainty surrounding Wu Qing, the chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, who is reportedly seeking approval to step down.

The CSI300 Index fell 0.8% and the Shanghai Composite Index declined by 0.2% during the midday trading session, retreating from the 10-year highs seen on Thursday. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was down 1.3%. A sell-off in tech shares, led by Nvidia and other AI heavyweights after reduced expectations for a December U.S. rate cut, significantly impacted the markets.

Market confidence was further eroded by disappointing economic data indicating a slowdown in China's recovery. October saw the weakest growth in factory output and retail sales in over a year, accompanied by a rapid decline in new home prices and lackluster fixed asset investment. Despite these challenges, analysts, including Zhang Zhiwei from Pinpoint Asset Management, believe China can still achieve a 5% growth target this year without additional stimulus measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)