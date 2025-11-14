Pine Labs Soars in Market Debut: A Fintech Triumph

Pine Labs, a notable player in the fintech arena, experienced a remarkable market debut on Friday with shares listing at a 9.5% premium over their issue price of Rs 221.

The stock opened trading at Rs 242 per share, subsequently elevating over 24% to Rs 275 on the NSE and Rs 274.85 on the BSE, affirming robust investor interest.

Boasting a market valuation surpassing Rs 31,000 crore, Pine Labs aims to utilize IPO funds to repay debts, enhance IT capabilities, and foster international growth through strategic investments in subsidiaries like Qwikcilver Singapore.

